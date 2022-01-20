Floriana FC have secured their second acquisition of the January transfer window when they signed Armenian international midfielder Rumyan Hovsepyan, the Premier League club have announced.

The Armenian midfielder is seen as a great transfer coup for the Greens given that he has played at a high level during his career.

In fact, after he donned the colours of Pyunik II and Banants in his homeland, Hovsepyan headed to Ukraine where he joined Metalurg Donetsk.

He then returned to Armenia where he had spells at Pyunik Yerevan, Shirak Gyumri, and Banants again.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta