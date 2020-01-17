Floriana have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian winger Walmerson Garcia Praia.

The 26-year-old agreed terms with the Premier League leaders and is expected to arrive in Malta on Monday to complete his transfer.

Walmerson is expected to put pen to paper to a deal until the end of the season, with an option of prolonging his stay further.

The left winger is Floriana’s first major acquisition in the January transfer window and the club is hopeful he will add further depth to his team’s forward line as the club look to finally end their title drought this season.

Throughout his career, Walmerson has played for several Brazilian clubs, namely Coimbra, Rio Branco and Colorado, just to name a few.

Last season he moved to Japan where he played for Tokyo Verdy before returning home and rejoin Colorado.

Walmerson is expected to make his debut for Floriana in their FA Trophy clash against Senglea Athletic next week.