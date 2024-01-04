Floriana FC have signed Cape Verde striker Willis Furtado, the Premier League side have announced.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Willis Furtado, our dynamic new signing. The Frenchman is a talented winger with speed, flair, and goal-scoring ability which are set to ignite the pitch for Floriana FC,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Join us in extending a warm welcome to Willis Furtado as he embarks on a new chapter with the Greens!”

Furtado arrived in Malta on Tuesday and attended his first training sessions with Mauro Camoranesi’s team ahead of this weekend’s big clash against Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans.

