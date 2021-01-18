Floriana FC have confirmed the signing of Dutch striker Jeroen Lombe.

As reported by the Times of Malta late last week, Lombe agreed on personal terms with the Greens to put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Lombe is a 25-year-old Dutch midfielder who came through the youth ranks of Willem II before he headed to Bulgaria where he signed for top side Ludogorets.

