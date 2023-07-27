Floriana FC have announed the signing of Brazilian forward Matheus Souza.

The Brazilian forward moves to the Greens after enjoying a very positive campaign with Balzan FC last season, as he helped the club to reach the UEFA Conference League.

“Floriana Football Club is pleased to announce the third new foreign signing ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 season, Matheus Souza,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Matheus Nogueira Albuquerque de Souza, 29, is an experienced forward that combines a strong physical presence (1.88m) together with a great sense of finishing and positioning in the attacking areas.

