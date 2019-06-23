Floriana have bolstered their squad with the addition of goalkeeper Andrea Cassar who left Tarxien Rainbows to join the Greens ahead of the 2019/2020 Premier League season.

Cassar, 26, spent the past four seasons defending the Rainbows' goal making a name for himself as one of the most promising goalkeepers in the domestic scene.

He will be joining Ini Akpan as one of the two Floriana goalkeepers after the departures of youth Matthew Grech and experienced Justin Spiteri.

Last year, the former Pembroke Athleta goalkeeper played 21 games between Premier League and FA Trophy.

The Greens are the most active team in the transfer market so far having replaced coach Guido Ugolotti with former Senglea Athletic Vincenzo Potenza while bringing in not less than seven players including Senglea trio Diego Venancio, Matias Garcia and Augusto Caseres and Malta U-21 international Jan Busuttil.