Floriana announced their latest signing on Tuesday when they confirmed Greek-Albanian defender Alexandros Kouros.

Kouros, a natural left-back, joins the Greens after stints in Greece, Cyprus, and most recently Teuta Durres in Albania. Floriana, who made the announcement on their socials on Tuesday said their new signing would also be available to play at the centre-back position.

“Floriana Football Club is pleased to announce the second new foreign signing ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 season, Alexandros Kouros,” the statement read.

