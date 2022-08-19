Floriana FC have announced the signing of striker Eden Hershkovitz.

The Greens are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the start of the new campaign and in the past few weeks have been looking to bring in a new forward to the club.

The club identified Israel forward as the perfect fit for Gianluca Atzori’s side and the 24-year-old agreed terms with the Premier League club for the upcoming season.

Hershkovitz came through the youth ranks of Hapoel Tel Aviv and spent the majority of his career in Israel.

In fact, in 2018 he moved for a loan spell with Hapoel Ramat Gan before returning back to Hapoel Tel Aviv two years later.

