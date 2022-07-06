Floriana FC have confirmed the signing of Italian left back Lorenzo Trillo.

The 25-year-old left back has agreed terms with the Premier League club and is set to make his debut on Thursday when Floriana take on Moldovan side Petrocub in the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round.

Trillo is Floriana’s first overseas signing of the close season and he fills the void left by Ryan Camenzuli who left the club in the close season to join rivals Ħamrun Spartans.

Trillo came through the Frosinone youth ranks where he featured for the Serie B club’s U-17 and U-19 selections before joining Rieti on a loan deal in 2017.

Read full story here