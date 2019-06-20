Floriana continue to be one of the most active teams in this summer's transfer window after announcing the signing of former Pieta Hotspurs Jan Busuttil.

Busuttil, 20, is considered as one of the hottest prospects in Maltese football and his impressive Premier League campaign last season had drew the attention of some of the best clubs in Malta's top-flight.

However, it was Floriana who managed to capture his signing as Busuttil, who will be their third local signing after the arrivals of Brandon Paiber and Ryan Camenzuli who have made their moves permanent after being on the books of the Greens on loan from Sta Luċija and Birkirkara respectively.

During the 2018/2019 season with the Hotspurs, Busuttil played 27 games between Premier League and FA Trophy, scoring twice and registering six assists.

He has also represented the Malta U-21 on five occasions, including in the previous 2019 European Championship qualifications and in the latest 0-0 draw friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

This is Floriana's fourth signing after already announcing the arrivals of former Senglea Athletic trio in Matias Garcia, Diego Venancio and Augusto Caseres alongside Tiago Fonseca who spent the past year at Hibernians.

The Greens will be coached by the ex-Senglea coach Vincenzo Potenza, who replaced fellow Italian colleague Guido Ugolotti at the helm of Floriana.