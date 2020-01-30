Floriana have secured their second signing of the winter transfer window when they wrapped up a deal for wing back Marcelo Dias, from Senglea Athletic.

The Greens have long been trying to bring in the veteran defender during this month’s transfer window but found some resistance from the Cottonera club who were not ready to part way with the experienced Brazilian.

However, on Wednesday Senglea Athletic accepted the player’s wish of moving to Floriana and an agreement was reached with the Premier League leaders.

Dias held personal talks with the Greens on Thursday morning before putting pen to paper to an 15-month contract.

For Floriana, the acquisition of Dias is an important move as they bring in a player who boasts a lot of experience in Maltese football having spent several years with Hibernians before moving to Senglea Athletic at the start of this season.

Dias will train with his new Floriana team-mates this afternoon and is expected to make his debut in Sunday’s much-anticipated derby against Valletta at the National Stadium.