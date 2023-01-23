Floriana FC have announced the signing of Norwegian attacking midfielder Sindre Osestad.

The Times of Malta had revealed on Friday that the 23-year-old was on the verge of joining last season’s FA Trophy winners after becoming a free agent.

Osestad has impressed the club’s scouting talent who are seeing him as a young talent with a great future ahead of him

The young attacking midfielder started his career with Giv Akt before moving to IK Start II.

In October 2020 he joined Grorud IL.

Osestad’s transfer with Floriana was made through a familiar figure in Maltese football, Ton Caanen, representing CAAA Base Ltd which is one of the biggest football agencies in the world.

