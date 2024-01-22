Floriana FC have announced the signing of Serbian goalkeeper Nemanja Andrijanic.

The Greens are looking to strengthen their squad this month as they look to mount a strong challenge for the Premier League title this season.

“We’re excited to announce the signing of goalkeeper Nemanja Andrijanic from Serbia,” Floriana FC said in a statement.

“At 24 years, the Serbian shot-stopper is set to fortify our defense as he brings talent and experience between the posts.”

The signing of Andrijanic is a clear sign from the Greens to try and add more competition to Bulgarian custodian Georgi Kitanov who has been the club’s no.1 for the past three seasons.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com