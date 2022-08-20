FLORIANA 2

Veselji 12; El Hasni 25 pen

PIETÀ HOTSPURS 0

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, A. Magri Overend-6 (72 A. Garzia), C. Rutjens-6, O. El Hasni-6, M. Veselji-6.5 (62 C. Zammit Lonardelli), K. Reid-6.5 (72 E. Hershkovich), J. Arias-6 (62 A. Ciolacu), M. Garcia-6, L. Trillo-7.5, E. Callegari-6, J. Busuttil-6.5 (82 J. Scicluna).

PIETÀ HOTSPURS

S. Alampasu-5, S. Okoh-5, Y.Ito-4, J. Ghio-5 (58 G. Xuereb), T. Agius-5.5 (75 S. Mizzi), A. Schembri Wismayer-4 (46 K. Briffa-6), Z. Leonardi-4, A. Ogungbe-5, A. Sekou-5.5, A. Belibi-5 (46 K. Leonardi-6), T. Yamaguchi (15 N Scerri-5).

Referee: Alex Johnson.

Yellow cards: Agius, Ghio, Alampasu.

BOV Player of the match: Mattia Veselji (Floriana)

Floriana got off to the perfect start as they beat Pietà Hotspurs in an entertaining match.

The Greens maintained their good pre-season form with an energetic performance that was rewarded when Mattia Veselji nodded in a 12th-minute opener with Oualid El Hasni doubling the lead 13 minutes later from the spot kick.

Gianluca Atzori’s team started the campaign on the right footing. It took the Hotspurs most of the first half to adapt to the Greens’ tempo and once they did, they found a solid defence manned by El Hasni and Christian Rutjens.

