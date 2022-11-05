FLORIANA 1

El Hasni 83 pen.

SANTA LUCIA 0

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-5, O. El Hasni-7, K. Reid-7.5 (88 E. Hershkovich), U. Arias-6 (88 C. Zammit Lonardelli), O. Spiteri-5.5, K. Nwoko 7 (70 A. Ciolacu), L. De Grazia-6, L. Trillo-6.5 (70 Z. Cassar), E. Callegari-6, J. Busuttil-6.5, A. Garzia-7 (76 Magri Overend).

SANTA LUCIA

M. Calleja Cremona-8, N. Pulis-6 (68 J. Tanti), R. Bairam-5.5 (53 R. Saito), M. Valpoort-6, L. Blie-6 (88 J. Carbone), D. Pacheco-5.5, D. Xuereb-5, J. Pisani-6, R. Farias-6.5, Z. Jie-5 (53 M. Johnson).

Referee Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards Bairam, Farias, Calleja Cremona, Pisani, Xuereb.

BOV Player of the Match Matthew Calleja Cremona (Santa Lucia).

Floriana edged Santa Lucia 1-0 at the Centenary Stadium courtesy of a late penalty scored by Oualid El Hasni after a dominant performance which could have given the Greens an even greater margin of victory if it weren’t for the heroics of Saints goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona.

Floriana, after beating Żebbuġ last weekend, were looking to continue on their positive run, but needed more than just a point to get past Marsaxlokk who drew to Pieta’ Hotspurs earlier, against a struggling Santa Lucia side.

The latter were coming from a scoreless draw against fellow strugglers Sirens.

Click here for full story