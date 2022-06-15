Floriana’s Jan Busuttil is the BOV Player of the Month for April and May 2022.

Busuttil was fundamental in Floriana’s 2-1 victory in the FA Trophy final over Valletta to lift the coveted cup.

In the 19th minute of the game, Busuttil received a cross from the left flank from Ulises Arias and headed the ball past the Valletta goalkeeper in style to open the score for Floriana.

This award testifies Busuttil’s fine form, being the second individual award this season after he has also voted the top player during the month of February.

Ray Debattista, Head of Human Resources at Bank of Valletta, presented Busuttil with the BOV Player of the Month trophy for April and May 2022.

