Kemar Reid will make his debut for Malta in Friday night’s match against England as the Floriana striker was handed a starting berth by Malta national teams’ head coach Michele Marcolini.

Reid, who was included in Malta’s final 24-man squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier after receiving a Maltese passport late last month, was named in the national team’s starting formation in one of two changes made from the team that lost 2-1 to Ukraine at the National Stadium last month.

Reid was given the nod to start ahead of fellow club team-mate at Floriana, Kyrian Nwoko who had to settle with a place on the bench.

Teddy Teuma, Malta’s star midfielder, was back in the starting XI at the expense of Nikolai Muscat.

Otherwise, Marcolini kept his settled team with Henry Bonello starting in goal and his three-man defence formed by Enrico Pepe, skipper Steve Borg, and Jean Borg.

