GUDJA UNITED 0

FLORIANA 3

Garzia 36; Spiteri 42

Callegari 76

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6, V. Plut-6, J. Arthur-5.5, N. Micallef, K. Micallef-5.5, J. Bezzina-5.5 (46 H. Vella), N. Tabone-6 (70 J. Mintoff), M. Muchardi-6, S. Gomes-6.5 (86 T. Nagamatsu), N. Navarrete-5.5 (46 A. Selemani), F. Zuniga-5.5.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, O. El Hasni-6, Z. Cassar-6 (65 A. Magri Overend), K. Reid-6.5 (77 L. Trillo), U. Arias-6.5 (65 A. Ciolacu), F. Juarez-6, O. Spiteri-6.5, L. De Grazia-6, E. Callegari-6.5, J. Busuttil (81 J. Scicluna), A. Garzia-6.5 (77 K. Nwoko).

Referee: Andrea Sciriha.

Yellow cards: Muchardi, Juarez, Micallef, Gomes, Vella, N. Micallef.

Red cards: N. Micallef (G) 87.

BOV Player of the Match: Kemar Reid (Floriana).

Two first-half goals by young duo Alejandro Garzia and Owen Spiteri paved the way for Floriana as they defeated Gudja United 3-0.

This was the third win on the trot for Gianluca Atzori’s side who have now leapfrogged Gudja United into fifth place. On the other hand, for Gudja, this was the fourth defeat in five matches.

Coach Andrea Agostinelli could not field his best formation due to the absence of central defensive duo Andre Prates and Juan Bolanos. They were replaced by Farid Zuniga and Neil Tabone with Vito Plut being preferred to Ahinga Selemani.

Floriana, on the other hand, had two changes as Zachary Cassar and Fernando Juarez replacing Lorenzo Trillo and Kyrian Nwoko.

