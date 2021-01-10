FLORIANA 0

ŻEJTUN 0

FLORIANA

I. Akpan-7, M. Beye-6.5, E. Ruiz-6, D. Venancio-6.5, K. Keqi-5.5, B. Paiber-5.5, M. Garcia-6, A. Cini-5.5, M. Dias-5.5 (89 S. Arab), J. Busuttil-6 (76 R. Camenzuli), T. Fonseca-5.

ŻEJTUN

C. Cassar-6, L. Moreira-6.5, K. Reid-6, T. Bonfim-6, C. Grech-6, S. Barboza-6 (86 J. Suda), V. Vieira-6.5, D. Washington-6 (90 A. Carabott), E. Herrera-6, N. Tabone-6.5, Andersson-6.

Referee: Darryl Agius.

Yellow cards: Tabone, Venancio, Anderson.

BOV Player of the Match: Ini Akpan (Floriana).

Żejtun Corinthians will surely be rueing at themselves for their failure of bagging all three points against reigning champions Floriana who somewhat held on to a goalless draw.

For much of the opening hour of the match, the Corinthians were constantly on the attack, creating several scoring opportunities but Floriana goalkeeper Ini Akpan’s five-star performance kept them at bay.

