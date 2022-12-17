PIETÀ HOTSPURS 1

Temitope 78

FLORIANA 3

Veselji 15; Reid 66

Ciolacu 79

PIETÀ HOTSPURS

R. Cini-6, S. Okoh-6, C. Bangura-5.5, S. Mizzi-6 (80 I. Farrugia), O. Temitope-7 (90 L. Gatt), J. Ghio-6.5 (72 K. Briffa), A. Schembri Wismayer-6.5 (80 T. Agius), Y. Morita-5.5 (46 P. Lapira), A. Ogungbe-6, K. Leonardi-7, T. Yamaguchi-6.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6.5 (72 D. Formosa), O. El Hasni-6, Z. Cassar-6, M. Veselji-7, K. Reid-7 (77 A. Ciolacu), U. Arias-6.5, L. De Grazia-6.5, L. Trillo-6, E. Callegari-6, J. Busuttil-6.5 (77 J. Scicluna), A. Garzia-6 (54 C. Zammit Lonardelli).

Referee Stefan Pace

Yellow cards Garzia, Ghio.

BOV Player of the match Mattia Veselji (Floriana).

Floriana got back to winning ways when they beat bottom side Pietà Hotspurs at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The Greens largely dominated proceedings but the Hotspurs proved no pushovers and two goals down, they managed to get one back.

However, a late penalty closed off the match for Floriana, who now occupy the seventh spot in the Premier League standings.

Click here for full story