Floriana’s title credentials will be put to a severe test on Saturday evening when the Greens take on Birkirkara in the weekend’s top clash at the National Stadium (kick-off: 6pm).

The Greens, under the charge of former Italy World Cup winner Mauro Camoranesi, were off to a brisk start last weekend when they breezed past Santa Lucia 4-0.

However, this time around, Floriana have the opportunity to gauge whether they are ready for a title challenge when they go up against a Birkirkara team who are ranked among the leading challengers for the domestic crown this season.

Birkirkara come into the match on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sliema Wanderers and coach Giovanni Tedesco is hopeful his players can build on their win over the Blues, urging his players to try and play with less pressure.

