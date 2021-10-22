Floriana FC announced that they are planning to appeal against the Malta FA ruling that condemned the club to a suspended three-point deduction and a €3,000 fine after a Floriana fan aimed racist abuse at Sta Lucia goalkeeper Julani Archibald in a Premier League match last August.

On the other hand, the Malta FA announced that fan has now been identified by the police and is expected to face charges in court.

“The Malta FA is informed that the perpetrator, in this case, has been identified. Police charges have been issued against him and the person will appear in court in the coming days,” the local governing body of football said.

“The Malta FA strongly condemns any discriminatory or racist behaviour and will continue to lead the fight against racism and discrimination in the game of football.”

