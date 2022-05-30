Floriana FC are set to part ways with Armenia midfielder Rumyan Hovsepyan, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 2022 FA Trophy winners are currently looking to strengthen their squad ahead of their UEFA Conference League commitments this summer.

The club’s technical set-up has analysed the squad and it was decided that Hovsepyan will not be retained for next season.

The Armenian international joined Floriana during the January transfer window and played an important role in the club’s title push and eventual success in the FA Trophy final where they beat Valletta 2-1 after extra-time.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta