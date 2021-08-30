Floriana have announced the signing of Romanian striker Andrei Ciolacu, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Greens were determined to bolster their forward line after their struggles to take their chances in their opening two fixtures of the season.

The 29-year-old forward has been in talks with Floriana over the weekend and a deal was finally agreed on deadline day that saw him put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Ciolacu came through the youth ranks of Rapid 1923 and went on to play for Rapid Bucharest and CS Otopeni.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta