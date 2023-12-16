Floriana’s title ambitions will be put under severe test this weekend when they face third-placed Marsaxlokk at the National Stadium on Sunday (kick-off: 4.15pm).

The Greens, under the charge of Mauro Camoranesi, have been the most in-form side in the top flight in recent weeks as four wins from their last five matches have propelled them to the top of the Premier League standings, three clear of champions Ħamrun Spartans.

Floriana have been ruthless in their recent outings as despite not playing their best football, their resilience and physical fitness have enabled them to strike late in matches and return home with the three points in the bag as happened against Valletta and Sliema Wanderers.

