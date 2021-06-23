Floriana FC have made it clear that they have no intention of selling Brazilian midfielder Diego Venancio to neighbouring rivals Valletta.

The Greens issued a speculation to clarify consistent speculation that had said that Valletta were determined to secure the services of Venancio.

The Brazilian midfielder has emerged as one of the best overseas player in the Premier League and had played a key role in helping Floriana winning the league title in season 2019-20.

It is understood that Valletta FC were keen to secure the services of the former Senglea Athletic midfielder and made an offer for the player.

