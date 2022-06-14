Floriana technical collaborator Manolito Micallef said that Floriana will approach their UEFA Conference League tie against Moldovan side Petrocbu Hincesti in the first qualifying round next month.

Winners of last season’s FA Trophy, Floriana are back in Europe after missing out on a berth last season when they face 2020 Moldovan Cup winners Petrocub.

“It’s not going to be easy for us as we know that Petrocub are a good side and during the past seasons they have always been among the challengers for the Moldovan league title,” Manolito Micallef, Atzori’s technical collaborator, said.

“For us this is a great experience for our players to play in Europe and I believe that we have worked hard to play these matches. We will approach these matches as if they were a final and everyone in the team will do their best to ensure we secure the best possible result.”

