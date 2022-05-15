Floriana won the Izibet FA Trophy after defeating eternal rivals Valletta 2-1 after extra time.

The final, watched by a record crowd this season, turned out to be a highly-entertaining clash. The Greens were clearly a better side during the first half, taking a well-deserved lead, but Valletta improved during the second half, showing great determination and equalising. The match went into extra time and despite a penalty miss, Floriana still managed to notch the winner.

Floriana, therefore, match Sliema Wanderers’ record of twenty-one FA Trophy wins. Thanks to their win, Gżira United qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League as the team placed fourth in the Premier League.

