FLORIANA 2

Paiber 59; Keqi 84

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6; A. Magri Overend-6.5, O. El Hasni-6.5, Z. Cassar-6.5, A. Ciolacu-6 (83 A. Caseres), M. Garcia-6.5, B. Paiber-7 (83 M. Micallef), E. Callegari-6.5, E. Rebenja-5 (56 K. Keqi-6.5), J. Busuttil-6.5 (56 D. Agius-6), A. Garzia-5 (56 R. Camenzuli-6.5).

SLIEMA WANDERERS

T. Aquilina-7; J. Morales-5, K. Shaw, M. Scerri-5 (56 G. Aquilina-5), O. Elouni-5 (46 J. Engerer-5), I. Gui-5 (77 D. Holla), E. Agius-5, Y. Uchida-5 (62 J. Farrugia), M. Beerman-5, D. Vukovic-5, V. Berisha-5.

Referee Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards Callegari, Scerri, Agius, Morales.

Red card Kurt Shaw (SW) 57.

BOV Player of the Match Brandon Paiber (Floriana).

The second Old Firm derby of the season went Floriana’s way as goals from Brandon Paiber and Kristian Keqi added more woes to Sliema Wanderers.

Kurt Shaw’s red card midway into the second half proved to be the turning point of the game as immediately after Floriana took the lead and dominated the remaining minutes without any trouble.

Gianluca Atzori’s team moved second with 23 points, trailing leaders Hibernians by eight.

On the other hand, Sliema’s trouble continues as they remain anchored at the bottom with four points after 13 games. They remain seven points adrift of trio Mosta, Santa Lucia and Gudja United.

