The 1952-53 League Championship was one of the most interesting of the post-war period.

Interest was maintained up to the last kick of the ball as Floriana, Valletta and Birkirkara fought tooth and nail for the title.

At the other end of the table, Rabat, Ħamrun and St George’s fought another fierce battle for survival.

At the start of the season no one gave newly-promoted Birkirkara a chance of surviving in the First Division let alone of challenging for the championship.

The Stripes, however, had other ideas. Coached by a shrewd judge of football, Frankie Tabone, they took the First Division by storm and proved to be the revelation of the season.

Birkirkara made an auspicious start, holding Sliema Wanderers to a 2-2 draw.

Lack of experience cost them their next match against Rabat but, on November 30, 1952, they made football history.

A goal by inside left Attard gave them a memorable victory over Floriana. This result is still mentioned with pride by the old-timers of Birkirkara.

From then on, they never looked back and continued to challenge Floriana up to the last kick of the competition.

Valletta were the first to make an assault on the championship. They opened the challenge on Saturday October 5 with a 4-1 victory over Rabat.

Despite the bad weather a good crowd turned up on ‘All Saints Day’ to see Valletta’s encounter with Sliema Wanderers.

The rain stopped just before kick-off but the pitch was already slippery and treacherous. Valletta did not seem to mind the conditions so much and attacking with the wind behind them, they already led 4-1 at half-time. The game was far from over, however, and in the second period Sliema jumped back in the game with two quick goals which threw the game wide open.

The Blues were now in full cry but Valletta just managed to hold on to their lead.

A 1-1 draw against Birkirkara followed, but Valletta were soon back on the winning trail when on November 29, they thrashed Ħamrun Spartans 4-1.

A 3-1 lead over St George’s increased Valletta’s lead at the top of the table to three points over Birkirkara and four ahead of Floriana.

However, Valletta’s aspirations received a severe jolt when they met Floriana.

The champions adopted the ‘roving centre-forward plan’ made popular in those days by Don Revie. Lolly Vella ‘Ir-Roy’ fitted this role perfectly. His dashes into the open spaces won the day for Floriana.

The Greens won 3-1 and edged nearer to the top of the table.

Valletta never really recovered from this set-back. In their next match, they dropped another precious point in a 2-2 draw against Rabat. The polish was gone from the team and although they continued to win matches their play lacked conviction.

With the Citizens challenge dwindling, Birkirkara became Floriana’s main challengers.

The Stripes confounded the critics with a first-class performance against Hibs. Eight minutes from the end they were losing 0-1. A game, however, is never lost until it is won and, with the Birkirkara supporters streaming out of the ground, Valenzia scored an unexpected equaliser.

The retreating Birkirkara supporters stopped in their tracks, but that was not all.

Seconds later, ‘Lula’ Bonnici scored a dramatic winner with a rising shot.

Ħamrun Spartans and Sliema Wanderers were Birkirkara’s next victims. The Stripes won both games 1-0.

Birkirkara’s fine run came to an end against Valletta.

The Lilywhites won thanks to a goal scored by outside left Vassallo midway through the second period. This result opened the championship race and everything depended on the results of the matches between Floriana, Birkirkara and Valletta.

On March 29, Floriana jumped to the top of the table with a fine victory over Birkirkara.

The Greens continued with a drab 1-1 draw against Sliema Wanderers. Valletta drew 1-1 against St George’s to throw away a glorious chance of regaining the top spot of the table.

The competition could not have had a more exciting finale.

On Saturday May 9, ‘Likku’ Saliba scored a great goal to give Birkirkara the points against Ħamrun Spartans.

This goal took Birkirkara to the top of the table, one point above Floriana and Valletta, who still had to meet each other.

A draw, therefore, would have ensured that the competition would end with a decider.

It was not to be, however.

Valletta took an early lead but things were different in the second period. Brincat converted a penalty which knocked out all the fight out of Valletta.

Floriana began to dictate matters and goals by Stan Williams and Bennetti gave the Greens their fourth title in succession.

That season however will always be remembered for the way Birkirkara took the First Division by storm.