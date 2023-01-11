Trust Payments Floriana Young Stars left it till the last quarter to beat a stubborn White Hart side 3-1 in another match from the Hockey National League.

The Greens didn’t find the going easy against a side that defended boldly and tried to operate on the counter.

Until the end of the third quarter the score was still 1-1 and it was only in the last 17 and a half minutes that the Reds conceded two goals.

Mark Camilleri put Floriana ahead from a penalty corner until David Agius equalised for White Hart.

In the fourth quarter, Clive Williams and Deemer Rapinett sealed the issue for Trust Payments Floriana Young Stars.

