Floriana Young Stars booked a place in the Hockey KO Final as they saw off GREE Sliema Hotsticks 5-4 after a penalty shoot-out.

It was a well-contested semi-final with both teams giving their all for the qualification.

After a goalless opening two quarters, the Greens had the better ideas in the third and surged ahead through Deemer Rapinett who beat the Sliema keeper.

