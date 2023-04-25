Floriana Young Stars booked a place in the Hockey KO Final as they saw off GREE Sliema Hotsticks 5-4 after a penalty shoot-out.
It was a well-contested semi-final with both teams giving their all for the qualification.
After a goalless opening two quarters, the Greens had the better ideas in the third and surged ahead through Deemer Rapinett who beat the Sliema keeper.
