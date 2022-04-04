Floriana’s Jan Busuttil was voted as the BOV Player of the Month for February 2022.

The 22-year-old striker was the protagonist in Floriana’s wins over Gżira United and Gudja during February, on both occasions being voted as the player of the match.

It took Busuttil only 11 minutes to find the back of the net in Floriana’s 2-1 win over Gżira. He received a loose ball from Ulises Arias and kept his cool to slot past the Gżira goalkeeper.

Busuttil kept Floriana’s dream of a second championship in three years alive with the important points against Gzira United last February that placed them at the top of the BOV Premier League table for the first time this season.

