Floriana had a tough run to this season’s FA Cup final.

The Greens, who are looking to join Sliema Wanderers as the most successful club in the competition by winning a 21st FA Trophy, were paired against Premier League big guns Birkirkara and Hibernians on their way to securing a place in the final.

This will be the 32nd time that Floriana have reached the FA Trophy final since its inception in 1935, where incidentally they had contested the final, only to lose to Sliema Wanderers 4-0.

Last 32

Floriana vs Għajnsielem 1-0

Floriana struggled much more than expected to edge past Għajnsielem, beating them 1-0, to set up a clash with St George’s in the Last 32.

In fact, although Atzori planned to rest some of the more regular players, he was forced to include Eugenjo Rebenja, Ryan Camenzuli and Jan Busuttil early in the second half.

