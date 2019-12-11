Restoration on the St Francis Lunette, which forms part of Floriana’s Grand Harbour fortifications, has been completed, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said.

“Through this investment, we are continuing to strengthen our heritage and its legacy, and it is thanks to such restoration projects that we can continue to do so. The Restoration Directorate is currently working on various restoration interventions to safeguard our tangible history for the present generations and those to come,” Dr Bonnici said during a visit to the St Francis Lunette.



The St Francis Lunette form part of the stretch of fortifications overlooking the Grand Harbour, which has exhibited signs of decay.

The fortifications are part of those designed by the Italian engineer Pietro Paolo Floriani. They are located in front of St Francis’ Bastion and form the southernmost edge of the Floriana land front outer works.

They date to the 17th century, but there have been numerous accretions over time. This stretch seems to be part of the original enceinte.



The deterioration experienced by the fortifications was the result of a number of factors including exposure, salt contamination (sea spray and rising damp) and biological attack.

The interventions carried out addressed the danger posed by the deterioration of the masonry and the collapse of sections of the Lunette and included the structural consolidation of detached masonry, the stabilisation of the rock face, the replacement of previous interventions, cleaning, pointing and the application of a transparent velatura.



The works were carried out by the Restoration Directorate, with an investment of €100,000.