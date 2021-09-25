Ħamrun Spartans bounced back from the narrow defeat to Balzan as they defeated Floriana 2-1 – A win that puts the Spartans on level points with the Greens, Valletta, and Balzan.

The Greens, therefore, suffered their first defeat after maintaining an unbeaten record in their first four matches.

Although Floriana held the initiative in the early stages, Ħamrun went two goals ahead. The Greens reduced the gap and tried hard to notch the equaliser but their forwards were kept under control and the Spartans took home the three points.

