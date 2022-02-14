The authorities should clamp down on street hawkers abusing a legal loophole to undercut established florists, according to the chamber representing small businesses.

Large stalls set up by vendors on the side of most of the country’s busiest roads on special flower-giving days like Valentine's Day are unregulated and create an unfair playing field, the chamber said.

“This issue touches a number of departments and entities in terms of regulating it. We have been to them all, time and time again, without exception.

“There needs to be a political commitment to regulate this properly and close the loophole being abused. Everyone keeps shifting responsibility,” the CEO of the Chamber of SMEs, Abigail Mamo said on Sunday.

She conceded that the chamber had seen some political will to start addressing this over the last months “but discussions are still at very early stages”.

Haphazard streetside stalls

Over the past several years, as Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day approaches, motorists have had to deal with disruption on the streets as vehicles park haphazardly while drivers rush to buy small gifts from the stalls.

Despite the dangers drivers face and the lack of proper regulation, the number of stalls selling goods on roadsides continues to increase.

“Some are in dangerous spots and somehow get no objections from Transport Malta,” Mamo said.

“We are not a third world country. We have ample flower and plant shops. It’s not like there is any need for this,” she said.

Every year, the issue also causes headaches for florists and other gift shops that complain of high losses as the street vendors take over their sales.

“I’ve given up on ever seeing them regulated. I have my shop and my overheads. It would be easier for me to close shop and drive around Malta with my van. I’d have nothing to lose,” one florist said.

Online sales were also high this year, with another florist reporting that his sales doubled when compared to last year.

“People prefer the convenience of buying their flowers online. But those who do not, can now drive to the nearest main road and buy roses from a roadside vendor,” another vendor lamented.

“The authorities must really do something about this.”

He said his costs had spiralled because of the virus pandemic and the roadside vendors were simply eating away at the little profit that entrepreneurs like him could make.