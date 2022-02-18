One of Malta’s flour mill companies, Federated Mills, is to construct a brand-new plant in Corradino through an investment of €14.4 million.

This was announced outside the company's Marsa plant on Friday by Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli.

Dalli said the company plays a significant role in the Maltese food market, producing 70% of the flour sold locally and manufacturing the flour needed for traditional food, such as Maltese bread.

The investment, supported by Malta Enterprise, will be carried out over two years giving the company enough time to move its operations from Marsa to the new location.

The investment will consist of the construction of a new plant and the purchase of a production system equipped and designed for the company's current and future milling needs.

It will also include the purchase of sustainable and modern machinery to improve production and efficiency.

Dalli said the investment will also increase the company's manufacturing and storage capacity.

"Investments by local companies are a reflection of a resilient Maltese sector, despite the pandemic. The government continues to support such local companies to ensure that they can continue to operate and invest in their future," she said.

During the press conference, Dalli also announced the extension of the COVID-19 wage supplement till March.

“We are very confident that this investment, combined with more investment in the capabilities of our employees, will continue to see Federated Mills serve almost all local market demand with a better product for our customers,” said Federated Mills chairperson Rachel Stilon.