More than 250 delegates recently attended Flow 22, which was organised by 4Sight Group in collaboration with the Malta Chamber of SMEs to provide insights into the process of digital transformation.

The event included presentations and discussions featuring leading business consultants, technology providers and the direct experiences of businesses which have undergone, or are undergoing, digital transformation.

One of the key topics of the event was the importance of data and its use in improving business decision-making and processes.

As strategic and operational consultant Joseph Micallef highlighted: “Sitting on collected data means nothing. You need to find trends, patterns and make sense out of that data”.

ReachIt CEO Steve Mangion explained that once these trends are identified, they can be used to “improve and refine decision-making and other processes and boost your company’s profile, profitability and cut waste”.

The importance of data in marketing was also highlighted by Clayton J. Zammit from TEKKEE Media Group, who emphasised that, “accurately targeting your online campaigns makes it possible to cut through the clutter. Digital marketing is a data science that enables better decisions on audience, messaging, and frequency.”

Flow 22 also featured a session on funding for digital transformation with the participation of Francesa Farrugia, coordinator incentive development, review and evaluation at Malta Enterprise and Albert Debono from Alta Consulta.

The session not only tackled the various funding opportunities available for digital transformation through Malta Enterprise but also some of the important issues which businesses need to consider throughout the funding process.

Flow 22 included presentations and discussions featuring leading business consultants, technology providers and the experiences of businesses which have undergone, or are undergoing, digital transformation.

Of particular interest to delegates were the first-hand accounts from business leaders on their experiences of digital transformation. Among these case studies was a presentation by Pawlu Borg Bonaci from Elia Caterers, who made clear that digital transformation is an investment every business needs to make and that delaying such a process will only mean more cost in the future.

Maurizio Mamo, CEO at 4Sight Group, said: “The great attendance at Flow 22 highlights just how seriously the Maltese business community is taking the issue of digital transformation. In a rapidly changing economy, both in Malta and globally, business leaders understand they need to change and adapt to thrive. They also understand that technology and data must play a central role in this process.

“Flow 22 provided an excellent platform to share knowledge and experiences and laid the foundations for what we hope will be an annual event dedicated to digital transformation.”

Flow 22 was organised by 4Sight Group, a leading digital transformation strategy provider, and sponsored by Odoo, Elia Caterers, Melita Limited, Snap & Print, ReachIt, Dakar Software Systems, Alta Consulta, Image Systems and Business Doctors Malta.

More information is available at www.flow.mt.