I was never a staunch believer in the power of the international community to shame our rulers into doing the right thing. Ultimately, no amount of international resolutions or condemnations can replace the action that we Maltese need to take to clean our own stables.

At first I was afraid that the latest Council of Europe resolution two weeks ago would be so much more water off the government’s back. Inevitably, it would make government look even more in­vulnerable to its supporters, and even more immune to any action by the dissenting minority in Malta that still believes in political decency and the rule of law.

But in the last fortnight something has happened. The government, through the odd choice of its foreign minister, has finally acceded to the resolu­tion’s main demand and committed itself to a public inquiry on Daphne’s murder, as her family and civil society have been demanding for three years.

Of course, we will have to see if the government will not try to find some creative way to hobble the inquiry and warp its function. After all, the way it ‘implemented’ the Venice Commission’s recommendation on the separation of the AG’s multiple roles has been condemned by legal luminaries as a whitewash.

Another important signal was the unequivocal condemnation by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, our parliamentarians’ watchdog, of the government’s practice of paying off its backbenchers with near-sinecures and consultancies. Significantly, this opinion was in line with what the Public Service Commission had been saying about the flagrant abuse of the Persons of Trust system after 2013, before it suddenly fell silent in this issue.

Sadly, we had to witness the pantomime of the Prime Minister publicly asking the head of the public service, who is one of the main architects of the Persons of Trust abuse and not exactly extraneous to the practice, condemned by the Commissioner, to ‘investigate’ it and prepare a nice report about it. Conflict of interest, anyone?

Civil society also has had a much-needed boost. €2,000 were needed to appeal the latest cockeyed decision by the Planning Authority to allow the Dwejra restaurant to increase its light pollution. Crowdfunding came up with €3,000 in less than two days.

This after the successful challenge in the courts of the db tower permit, which had also been possible through civil society-pooled funding. As we also saw with Minister Ian Borg’s thwarted attempt to turn a cesspit into a swimming pool, I have faith that the courts will continue to uphold their function as the last bastion of rule of law in the face of State contempt for same.

Minister Herrera does not seem to have sold all his soul to special interests as others have

In the desert of Maltese public life it is important to acknowledge these rare flowers of de­cency and hope. Especially in the face of the government’s determined attempts to let them wither, we need to nurture them to grow and multiply.

I’ve found that lovin’ feeling

I have to report that I am feeling a very unusual sensation in my bosom. Lately Minister José Herrera is starting to show glimmerings of leadership on some of the more glaring examples of environmental abuse.

Granted, he does have his ABZ moments. Herrera called 2018, the year of the start of the great tree cull fuelled by the government’s road-building orgasm, the Year of the Tree. He supported land reclamation as part of the Gozo tunnel project be­cause it would save the environment (isn’t the seabed part of the environment as well?). Er, minister, any thoughts about beach reclamation?

But nobody’s perfect. And with the current crop of ministerial bad and ugly, we need to recognise what good is available wherever it may be found. Herrera’s (semi-) disapproval of the racist comments by the Guardian of Future Generations was ultimately followed by the latter’s resignation – quite a feat in resignation-proof Malta.

More importantly, he has shared the disgust of Malta’s environmentally aware minority at the recent application to replace a single, rusting, non-functioning fuel pump in Gozo with a 3,000-square-metre fuel plaza in Birżebbuġa. Herrera wrote that “it is highly insensitive for such applications to be presented at this stage, when the new policy on the matter is currently being revised”.

His true feelings certainly came out far more clearly this time than in that shambles of an impromptu press conference he had held with Minister Borg earlier this year about the defunct fuel station policy.

Then again, what is a minister doing, talking about the ‘insensitivity’ of land speculators and their loophole-sniffing architects? He might as well complain to mosquitoes about their blood-sucking propensities. That’s what mosquitoes do – you cannot appeal to their better natures. You protect yourself, and you swat them if they persist in trying to get through your defences.

But at least let’s give Herrera half a kudo for speaking up – so many of his colleagues don’t. He ordered the ERA to appeal the Dwejra restaurant extension. His latest act of verbal bravery was about a planning commission’s enthusiasm over plans to turn a disused room in the Gozi­tan countryside into a villa with pool. Herrera publicly said it was “not on”.

We could complain that there are so many more flagrant environmental sins of omission and commission, many of them government-approved or -implemented, that he could speak up about and take action on. Too true.

But at least let us recognise that Minister Herrera does not seem to have sold all his soul to special interests as others have. He might squeak like a mouse where we wish him to roar like a lion. But at least his voice, such as it is, seems to have the ring of sincerity and commitment.

This is yet another flower in the desert, and it too needs to be nurtured.

Much-needed review of MATSEC

The proposed changes in the Matriculation Certificate (MC) by MATSEC were long overdue. Indeed, they may not have gone far enough. But there is much to praise about the proposals being made.

Reformatting Systems of Know­ledge to class-based work should actually enhance learning in this component. It will also help to address the long-standing complaints that the pressure of Sixth Form examinations is unsustainable.

Both the recognition of co-curricular activities and the inclusion of the foreign language requirement, which can be taken at proficiency level, are positive developments. So is the support being provided to students who are serious athletes.

There is space for some fine-tuning. The three points towards the MC for co-curricular activities should be awarded on an all-or-nothing system, otherwise the authentic spirit of the activities may be infected by the anxiety to get all three points.

The proposed equal division of marks in the foreign language proficiency exam may lead to unrealistic grades. The 20 per cent allocation of the final mark to coursework extends the good experience of the SEC but may be a bit generous.

However, these are all relatively minor considerations that can be addressed through experience. They also point to possible further developments: eventually the co-curricular com­ponent should become a core element of the MC, as with equivalent international examination systems. The support for student athletes should be extended to those in the performing arts.

These proposals are the fruit of careful consideration and authentic consultation. They retain the holistic educational spirit enshrined in the National Curriculum Framework. That makes them a double rarity in education reform these days.