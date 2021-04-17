Members of the public on Saturday paid tribute to the late Prince Philip by laying flowers at Villa Guardamangia, where he lived while serving in the navy in the late 1940s.



The tribute, organised by the Malta George Cross Movement, saw people lay wreaths at the steps of the historic villa where Philip and Elizabeth, at the time a princess, lived between 1949 and 1951.



The event was documented using photo and video.

Elsewhere, in Valletta, people gathered at Upper Barrakka Gardens to witness a gun salute for the late Prince, fired from the Saluting Battery at 12pm.

The nine-gun salute - one for each decade of the Duke of Edinburgh's life - was organised by the Wirt Artna Foundation and the Malta Tourism Authority.

Prince Philip died last week aged 99. He will be laid to rest during a funeral ceremony held at Windsor Castle later on Saturday.



Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

People gather at Upper Barrakka to witness the gun salute. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier