Valletta's colourful Infiorata flower festival was inaugurated on Thursday at St George's Square.

The theme this year - Bee Hopeful - has linked the environment with current circumstances.

It is a message of determination and hope that activity in Valletta will soon pick up again, the chairman of the Valletta Cultural Agency, Jason Micallef said.

The Infiorita has been held for the past four years. The design highlights the importance of biodiversity, with focus on bees, animals, vegetationvall and the sea.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Culture Minister Jose Herrera and continues through the weekend.