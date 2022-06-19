Barrocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa presents the last lunchtime concert for this season at the beautiful Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta. The trumpet and piano Flowing Emotions concert takes place on Tuesday June 21 at 12.30pm, featuring pianist Milica Lawrence and Jason Camilleri on the trumpet.

The programme starts with Rondo by Paul Flevet, Joseph Turrin’s Intranda and his arrangement of Amazing Grace. This will be followed by Our Lady of Victory by local composer Antoine Mercieca, a very interesting piece since it will be performed in a church of its namesake. Milica Lawrence will perform various piano solos among which Song for a Friend by Kevin McKee, Peter Graham’s Swedish Hymm and Andre Wilson’s Sonatina: The Three Hills Opus 300, dedicated to the island of Gozo.

The church of Our Lady of Victory

The church of Our Lady of Victory, with its painted ceiling by baroque artist Alessio Erardi, is the first church of Valletta. It was built by Grand Master de Valette and the Order of St John after their victory in the Great Siege of 1565. It has been restored by Din l-Art Ħelwa, voluntary National Trust of Malta.

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short audio-visual show about the building, history and the restoration of this gem.

Flowing Emotions will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta on Tuesday 21 June 2022 at 12:30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of 10 euro. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail: baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 79680952.