The weather is getting cooler. The flu season is beginning. The number of virus cases is increasing. All these factors are causing a lot of stress and confusion as people panic at the sight of a runny nose or seek cover on hearing a sneeze for fear of contracting the dreaded novel coronavirus.

But did you know that sneezing is considered to be a rare COVID-19 symptom? And a runny nose, alone, is more likely to be indicative of a common cold or seasonal allergies?

What makes things a bit more complicated is that there are a lot of similarities between coronavirus and influenza, as explained by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Both come with fever, fatigue and a dry cough, among other symptoms that may vary in degree.

Influenza, or flu, and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses: COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses.

Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis.

The CDC explains that there are some key differences between flu and COVID-19: COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people.

It can also take longer before people show symptoms and people can be contagious for longer. Another key difference is that while there is a vaccine to protect against flu, there is currently none to prevent COVID.

The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus – which is why health authorities around the world, are upping measures to reduce the spread by enforcing social distancing and making face masks compulsory at all times.

Coronavirus in schools

The Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate has issued guidelines to help parents and teachers make sense of the situation. Here are some of the questions addressed.

If my child is sick, what should I do?

If you notice that your child is unwell while at home or has been sent home from school, seek the advice of your doctor.

This communication should initially take place by virtual means either on the phone or else through a virtual consultation.

The doctor will decide on what action is necessary including whether your child should be booked for a swab test or not.

What should I do if my child is found to have fever on screening at school?

Inform the doctor and keep your child at home and measure the fever using a digital thermometer every six hours without giving them any medicines which decrease temperature.

If after 24 hours the child has no fever, the doctor can certify your child well to attend school the next day. If he/she develops symptoms discuss the next steps to be taken with the doctor.

When do I need a medical certificate?

A medical certificate to enable your child to return to school is required from your doctor, even if the child was absent for one day.

Remote consultations are an acceptable means of providing certificates for school fitness and return to school.

The medical certificates may be on paper, SMS or e-mail.

Can the school request a negative swab test?

No. The school can only request a doctor’s certificate which would state that the child is fit to return to school and that any acute or infective illness is now resolved.

My daughter suffers from frequent allergies/asthma so she has an occasional cough. How can we reassure the school that she is not contagious?

Obtain a note from your doctor certifying that child does not have acute/infective symptoms.

This would reassure the school and avoid him/her being sent back home unnecessarily. Any increase or change in the usual symptoms would warrant medical attention.