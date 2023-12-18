Fluminense advanced to the Club World Cup final after two goals in the final 20 minutes proved enough to beat a spirited Al Ahly 2-0 in Jeddah on Monday.

Jhon Arias’ penalty broke the deadlock before John Kennedy secured victory over the Egyptian side in the final minute of the 90 in Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilians will face either Champions League winners Manchester City or Japan’s Urawa Reds in Friday’s final.

Al Ahly were left to rue a number of missed chances as the African champions failed to find a way past 43-year-old Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio.

The last 10 Club World Cups have been won by European sides.

