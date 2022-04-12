While a number of recent high-profile international events confirmed Malta’s increasing exposure at higher competitive levels, local athletes continued to grind out positive displays and new records, with another encouraging turnout during the weekend’s Challenge Meeting held at the Marsa Track and hosted by Athletics Malta.

The event highlight was the impressive national record in the hammer throw, with Pembroke’s Mireya Cassar improving this milestone no less than three times with six throws.

With her record standing at 52.50metres, she stands in visible distance to the crucial 58m threshold, which would open the doors to some of the most high-profile international events such as the Commonwealth Games, Mediterranean Games and U-20 World Championships.

While Cassar stole the scene with her new benchmark dominating the competition, among the men it was a pulsating sporting battle in the discus between Bradley Mifsud (Pembroke Athleta) and Luke Farrugia (Rush AC).

