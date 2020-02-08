Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is offering Maltese travellers special fares to Dubai as well as a complimentary ticket to La Perle – a show that takes entertainment to a new level.

Fares in Economy Class start from €549, Business Class from €2,559 and First Class from €4,399 and can be booked from February 6-19 for travel until March 31. The category of La Perle show seating will be subject to the flight class purchased. La Perle bronze category tickets are offered to customers who purchase Economy class eligible flights, while silver category tickets are offered to customers in First or Business class eligible flights. Terms and conditions apply.

Emirates travellers can reserve their La Perle tickets online, with a unique access code provided by Emirates at the time of their flight booking.

Visit Dubai and discover the vibrant city’s many attractions, including world-class shopping, iconic buildings, theme parks, beautiful beaches, international and local dining scene and entertainment shows such as La Perle. The latter is the award-winning performance created and produced by the talented Franco Dragone, from La Louvière. La Perle is a fairy tale, a live masterpiece of entertainment with over 65 talented scene artists. In this show, characters tell traditional tales, inspired by the spirit of Dubai.

Fly better with Emirates and also enjoy a seamless travel experience across all cabins with over 4,500 channels of audio and visual entertainment on Emirates’ ice system, from the latest movies to TV shows, music and games. Emirates customers can also enjoy complimentary beverages and regionally inspired meals, as well as the famed hospitality of the airline’s multi-cultural cabin crew.

For more details and information about the offer, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit www.emirates.com/mt.