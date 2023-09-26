Two-time world sprint champion Dafne Schippers, known as the "Flying Dutchwoman", announced her retirement at the age of 31 on Tuesday, saying she was hanging up her spikes "without regret".

Schippers won 200m gold at the world championships in Beijing in 2015 and London in 2017. She narrowly missed out on 200m Olympic gold in Rio, pipped at the line by Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah.

"The race stops here," Schippers wrote on Instagram.

"Today, I have decided to take my life off track to pursue and embrace whatever comes next," she added.

Schippers had been blighted by injury in her later career and her last competitive medal came when she won silver in the 60m at the 2019 European indoor championships.

