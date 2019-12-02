SR Technics, a world leading MRO service provider, has been operating in Malta for the past nine years and is looking to expand its local operations.

The SR Technics narrow-body aircraft maintenance centre at Malta International Airport provides base and heavy maintenance services and cabin modifications for commercial airlines and airline leasing companies.

Throughout the aviation world, the SR Technics brand is synonymous with quality and reliability. The company owes this reputation to its highly skilled and flexible employees, who are passionate about the work they do.

Today, the service portfolio in Malta is focused on the maintenance of the Airbus A320 family and will soon be adding the Boeing 737NG, offering flexible and reliable solutions for our customers’ fleets.

If you are interested in an exciting career in aviation maintenance, SRT Technics would like to hear from you.

SRT Technics is currently recruiting for the following positions: aircraft maintenance technician, sheet metal worker, aircraft painter, cabin mechanic, material coordinator, warehouse and logistics operative, and aircraft cleaners.

All these positions require the ability to work independently and in a team. Candidates should be enthusiastic with strong work ethics and an eye for detail. All candidates need to be fluent in English and in some cases, be available to work different shifts. Excited yet? If so, you can apply at www.srtechnics-jobs.com/job-offers.html. Simply choose the position you would like to apply for and enter the four-digit code found at the bottom of the job ad (REF.OAMO/6202).

For more information visit www.srtechnics.com. SR Technics is an equal opportunity employer.