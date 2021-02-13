Luna Rossa cashed in on Ineos Team UK’s light-air vulnerability to win the opening two races in the final of the America’s Cup challenger series in Auckland on Saturday.

The winner in the best of 13 races will determine who goes on to race holders Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup, sailing’s most prestigious trophy.

Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill steered the Italian entry to a convincing victory by one minute and 52 seconds in race one which was sailed in light air.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta